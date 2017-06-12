Over 700,000 lbs. of Chef Boyardee recalled

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Better check your pantry, more than 700,000 lbs. of Chef Boyardee canned spaghetti and meatballs have been recalled because they may contain milk.

Milk is not an ingredient listed on the label, and food safety officials say some bread crumbs containing milk may have mistakenly ended up in the cans.

Authorities say the spaghetti and meatball products were produced on Jan. 5, 2017 and Jan. 12, 2017.

The following products are being recalled:

75-oz. cans with “Libby’s Spaghetti and Meatballs MADE WITH PORK, CHICKEN AND BEEF IN TOMATO SAUCE” on the label with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19.

71,614 lbs. of 14.75-oz. cans with “Del Pino’s SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS MADE WITH PORK, CHICKEN AND BEEF IN TOMATO SAUCE” on the label with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19.

38,330 lbs. of 14.75-oz. cans with “Hy-Top Spaghetti and Meatballs Made with Pork, Chicken and Beef in Tomato Sauce” on the label with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19.

22,064 lbs. of 14.75-oz. cans with “Food Hold Spaghetti & Meatballs MADE WITH PORK, CHICKEN AND BEEF IN TOMATO SAUCE” on the label with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19.

21,975 lbs. of 14.75-oz. cans with “Essential EVERYDAY Spaghetti with Meatballs Made With Pork, Chicken and Beef in Tomato Sauce” on the label with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19.

414,424 lbs. of 14.75-oz. cans with “Chef BOYARDEE Mini pasta shells & meatballs, Pasta and Meatballs made with Pork, Chicken and Beef in Tomato Sauce” on the label with package code 2100700500 and Use By Date 12/26/18.

Consumers should throw away that food or take it back to the store.

More information on this recall can be found here.

