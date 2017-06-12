Tyson recalls almost 2,500,000 lbs. of ready to eat chicken

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) —Tyson Foods Inc., has announced the recall of almost 2,500,000 lbs. of ready to eat chicken due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, officials say.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) says the breaded chicken products could contain milk, a known allergen, which was not listed on the product label.

The ready to eat breaded chicken items were produced and packaged on dates ranging from Aug. 17, 2016 through Jan.14, 2017.

The following products are recalled:

31.86-lb. bulk cases of “Tyson fully cooked, whole grain strip-shaped chicken pattie fritters” with case code 003859-0928 and production dates of 09/09/2016, 10/05/2016, 10/14/2016, 10/15/2016, 11/09/2016, 12/10/2016, 12/30/2016 and 01/14/2017.

31.05-lb. bulk cases of “Tyson fully cooked, whole grain chicken pattie fritters” with case code 003857-0928 and production dates of 11/12/2016.

30.6-lb. bulk cases of “Tyson fully cooked, whole grain breaded chicken patties” with case code 016477-0928 and production dates of 09/10/2016, 09/16/2016, 09/23/2016, 09/30/2016 and 10/06/2016.

30.6-lb. bulk cases of “Tyson fully cooked, whole grain chunk-shaped breaded chicken patties” with case code 016478-0928 and production dates of 09/16/2016, 09/28/2016 and 10/06/2016.

20.0-lb. bulk cases of “Tyson fully cooked, breaded chicken patties” with case code 005778-0928 and production dates of 09/14/2016, 09/19/2016 and 10/03/2016.

32.81-lb. bulk cases of “Tyson fully cooked, whole grain golden crispy chicken chunk fritters chunk-shaped chicken pattie fritters” with case code 070364-0928, packaging and production date of 08/17/2016.

20-lb bulk cases of “Spare Time, Fully Cooked Breaded Chicken Patties” with case code 005778-0861 and production date of 10/03/2016.

20-lb bulk cases of “Spare Time, Fully Cooked Chicken Pattie Fritters” with case code 016477-0861 and production date of 09/16/2016 and 10/06/2016.

Officials noted the chicken products bear the establishment number “P-1325” inside the USDA mark of inspection, and have been used in schools nationwide.

More information on the recall can be found here.

