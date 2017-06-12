Cosby defense rests after calling one witness

By: The Associated Press

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — The defense has rested after a single brief witness in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial.

The defense case consisted of a six-minute appearance by a detective, seemingly designed to remind jurors that Andrea Constand had visited with Cosby at an out-of-state casino and that police knew he had vision problems even then.

Jurors will soon will hear closing arguments and could perhaps start deliberating Monday afternoon.

