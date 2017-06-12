Cosby defense rests after calling one witness - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Cosby defense rests after calling one witness

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — The defense has rested after a single brief witness in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial.                 

The defense case consisted of a six-minute appearance by a detective, seemingly designed to remind jurors that Andrea Constand had visited with Cosby at an out-of-state casino and that police knew he had vision problems even then.              

Jurors will soon will hear closing arguments and could perhaps start deliberating Monday afternoon.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.