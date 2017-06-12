Raimondo to sign executive order committing to Paris accord - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Raimondo to sign executive order committing to Paris accord

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Gov. Gina Raimondo is planning to sign an executive order that commits Rhode Island to the goals of the Paris climate change accord.             

The Democratic governor has scheduled a Monday afternoon event to sign the order.

It's a response to President Donald Trump's recent decision to pull the United States out of the emissions-cutting agreement reached by 195 countries last year.              

Raimondo had already announced this month that Rhode Island will join the U.S. Climate Alliance, a bipartisan coalition of states committed to meeting the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement.

She was one of four New England governors, including two Republicans, to join the multi-state alliance that was started by California, New York and Washington.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.