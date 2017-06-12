Woodlake Park Playground reopens in Johnston - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Woodlake Park Playground reopens in Johnston

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WLNE) - Woodlake Park Playground in Johnston reopened Monday after volunteers replaced two-decades old equipment over the weekend. The replacement is part of an ongoing community effort by Citizens Bank.

Third and fourth graders from Sarah Dyer Barnes Elementary School were the first children to play on the newly updated playground.

Johnston Mayor Joseph Polisena was in attendance and participated in the ribbon cutting ceremony.

The playground is located in Woodlake Park on Reservoir Avenue.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

