West Greenwich woman killed in Exeter crash

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

EXETER, R.I. (WLNE) – A 41-year-old West Greenwich woman was pronounced dead after a crash on Route 165 in Exeter Monday morning.

The woman lost control of her vehicle and collided with a tree west of Summit Road.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed this crash or has any information is asked to call Rhode Island State Police Hope Valley Barracks at (401)-444-1068.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017