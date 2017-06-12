Fire suppression system activated at gas station, 4 transported - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Fire suppression system activated at gas station, 4 transported to hospital

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WLNE) – The fire suppression system at Cumberland Farms on Anawan Street in Rehoboth was activated Monday afternoon and sprayed the area with a coat of dry chemical power.

Four people were transported to nearby hospitals as a precautionary measure after coming into contact with the chemical.

Police and Fire do not know what activated the system.

The Cumberland Farms will remain closed until the area is cleaned.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017 

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.