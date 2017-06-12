Fire suppression system activated at gas station, 4 transported to hospital

By: News Staff
Email: news@abc6.com
Twitter: @ABC6
REHOBOTH, Mass. (WLNE) – The fire suppression system at Cumberland Farms on Anawan Street in Rehoboth was activated Monday afternoon and sprayed the area with a coat of dry chemical power.
Four people were transported to nearby hospitals as a precautionary measure after coming into contact with the chemical.
Police and Fire do not know what activated the system.
The Cumberland Farms will remain closed until the area is cleaned.
© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017