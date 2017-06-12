Sen. Jack Reed to question AG Jeff Sessions Tuesday

By: Rebecca Turco

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Attorney General Jeff Sessions is testifying on Capitol Hill Tuesday, following former FBI Director James Comey’s explosive testimony last week.

Sen. Jack Reed (D-RI) is among those on the Senate Intelligence Committee questioning Sessions on his contacts with Russia and Comey’s firing.

"He already declared he was recusing himself from anything having to do with the Russian matter, and it's obvious that director Comey was fired because of the Russian matter," said Reed.

Over the weekend, Sessions requested to appear before the Senate Intelligance Committee to address Comey's testimony.

Comey accused the president of asking him to drop the investigation into Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and the nature of his ties to Russia, which President Trump denies.

"Some of the things he said just weren't true," Trump said last week.

Sessions recused himself from the Russia investigation in March, citing his involvement in the Trump campaign. But Comey hinted there were other reasons: "We also were aware of facts that I can't discuss in an open setting."

That's what the Rhode Island congressional delegation wants cleared up.

"I think that would be a good thing for the public to know," Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) told ABC6 News.

Sessions testimony will be in a public session, as he requested. It begins Tuesday afternoon.

