NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) – A Coventry woman died in a two-car crash in North Kingstown Saturday night when she crashed head-on into a pickup truck.

Carol Isacco, 69, was driving on Ten Rod Road when the crash occurred.

Isacco died at the hospital.

The other driver, a 38-year-old man, sustained serious injuries.

The accident is still under investigation.

