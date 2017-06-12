Former House Minority Leader pleads not guilty to padlock attack

By: News Staff

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WLNE) – Bob Watson, Former Rhode Island House Minority Leader, pleaded not guilty in Kent County District Court Monday for attacking a man with a padlock.

According to East Greenwich Police, the victim said he was giving Watson a ride when they got into an argument.

Watson hit the man in the arm with a padlock and later moved the fight onto someone’s front lawn.

This is not the first court appearance for Watson. He was arrested last year after being accused of kicking and shattering a door at a North Kingstown bank.

