Former House Minority Leader pleads not guilty to padlock attack - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Former House Minority Leader pleads not guilty to padlock attack

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WLNE) – Bob Watson, Former Rhode Island House Minority Leader, pleaded not guilty in Kent County District Court Monday for attacking a man with a padlock.

According to East Greenwich Police, the victim said he was giving Watson a ride when they got into an argument.

Watson hit the man in the arm with a padlock and later moved the fight onto someone’s front lawn.

This is not the first court appearance for Watson. He was arrested last year after being accused of kicking and shattering a door at a North Kingstown bank.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017 

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.