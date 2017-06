By: News Staff

COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) – Scott Tallo, 23, of West Warwick, is in critical condition after he crashed into a tree Saturday morning.

The accident occurred in the area of Blackrock Road in Coventry.

Tallo was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

