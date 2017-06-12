Double house fire in Westport sends firefighter to hospital for - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Double house fire in Westport sends firefighter to hospital for heat exhaustion

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

WESTPORT, Mass. (WLNE) – A firefighter was sent to a nearby hospital for heat exhaustion Monday night in Westport while battling flames at a double house fire.

The fire was on Davis Road and happened just before 7 p.m. Monday.

The fire completely destroyed the home and a cottage in the back of the property.

No one was inside at the time.

The Westport Fire Chief says the heat was an added obstacle for the crews.

Officials are investigating what caused the fire.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.