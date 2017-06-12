Double house fire in Westport sends firefighter to hospital for heat exhaustion

By: News Staff

WESTPORT, Mass. (WLNE) – A firefighter was sent to a nearby hospital for heat exhaustion Monday night in Westport while battling flames at a double house fire.

The fire was on Davis Road and happened just before 7 p.m. Monday.

The fire completely destroyed the home and a cottage in the back of the property.

No one was inside at the time.

The Westport Fire Chief says the heat was an added obstacle for the crews.

Officials are investigating what caused the fire.

