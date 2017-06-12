Two females rescued after being swept out by current in Narragansett

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) – Two adult females were swept out by the current in Narragansett’s Narrow River at approximately 3:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Before the Narragansett Police and Fire Department arrived, a private vessel helped one female out of the water.

The other female was clinging onto a large rock nearby.

A kayaker tried to rescue the female clinging to the rock, but capsized in the process.

Narragansett Fire Department Marine 1 rescued both the kayaker and the female from the water.

One of the females sustained minor non-life threatening injuries.

