Two females rescued after being swept out by current in Narragan - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Two females rescued after being swept out by current in Narragansett

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) – Two adult females were swept out by the current in Narragansett’s Narrow River at approximately 3:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Before the Narragansett Police and Fire Department arrived, a private vessel helped one female out of the water.

The other female was clinging onto a large rock nearby.

A kayaker tried to rescue the female clinging to the rock, but capsized in the process.

Narragansett Fire Department Marine 1 rescued both the kayaker and the female from the water.

One of the females sustained minor non-life threatening injuries.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.