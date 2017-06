By Ken Bell

kbell@abc6.com

The LaSalle Rams won the opening game in the best-of-three Division 1 title series by beating South Kingstown 4 to 2. Game two is set for Tuesday at 6:00 pm at McCoy.

In Division II, Ponaganset beat Scituate to take a one game lead in the best of three series. Game two is 3:30 pm on Tuesday at McCoy.