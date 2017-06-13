Two shot in Providence overnight

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Following a weekend of violence in the Capital City, Providence Police are investigating a double shooting overnight.

Police responded to the area of Robin Street just after 11:30 p.m. Monday night.

One of the victims was shot in the head, and the other was hit in the abdomen.

Both were taken to Rhode Island Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

No further information is available at this time.

