Two shot in Providence overnight

Two shot in Providence overnight

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Following a weekend of violence in the Capital City, Providence Police are investigating a double shooting overnight.

Police responded to the area of Robin Street just after 11:30 p.m. Monday night.

One of the victims was shot in the head, and the other was hit in the abdomen.

Both were taken to Rhode Island Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

No further information is available at this time.

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

