Freight train car on fire in Mansfield causing delays

MANSFIELD, M.A. (WLNE) — The Mansfield Fire Department is working to contain a fire in a freight train car, advising residents and motorists that a large amount of smoke will be scene, and not to be alarmed.

Crews responded after a call from Amtrak Police came in around 4:33 a.m., for the report of a train car on fire on the tracks. Upon arrival, responders found a freight train car half engulfed.

MBTA riders in Providence can expect delays.

According to Mansfield Police, the scene is still active at this time, but the scene is safe.

Smoke will be seen coming from the area of Rt. 140.

