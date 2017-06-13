Freight train car on fire in Mansfield causing delays - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Freight train car on fire in Mansfield causing delays

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy of the Mansfield Police Department Courtesy of the Mansfield Police Department

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

MANSFIELD, M.A. (WLNE) — The Mansfield Fire Department is working to contain a fire in a freight train car, advising residents and motorists that a large amount of smoke will be scene, and not to be alarmed.

Crews responded after a call from Amtrak Police came in around 4:33 a.m., for the report of a train car on fire on the tracks. Upon arrival, responders found a freight train car half engulfed.

MBTA riders in Providence can expect delays. 

According to Mansfield Police, the scene is still active at this time, but the scene is safe.

Smoke will be seen coming from the area of Rt. 140.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

