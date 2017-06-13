Man facing charges after stealing purses from elderly women - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Man facing charges after stealing purses from elderly women

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police say they have arrested the man suspected of robbing three older women of their purses in Rhode Island, sending one woman to the hospital.              

The 27-year-old Pawtucket man is facing first and second-degree robbery charges. Police say they are also filing charges for assault on an elderly person.              

Police say the man first took a woman's handbag Thursday. The suspect struck again Friday, robbing a retired nun who was hospitalized after she fell. She was treated for minor injuries.

Police were able to use surveillance video to identify the suspect after he struck again Saturday.              

The suspect led officers on a police chase Saturday through Providence and Pawtucket before crashing into an I-95 off-ramp. He was arrested after the crash.

