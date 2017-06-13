'Hunger Games' helps save a life

By: News Staff

GLOUCESTER, M.A. (WLNE) — You can learn a lot from books, and one 12-year-old Massachusetts girl used some smarts from the "Hunger Games" to help rescue her friend.

Megan Gething from Gloucester was playing in a marsh when one of her friends slipped and cut her leg open.

But Megan used techniques she learned from a chapter in the book to fashion a tourniquet.

She tied a pair of shorts around her friend's leg to slow blood loss.

“Catniss ties a tourniquet around it... so I grabbed her shorts and tied it around her leg..and I held it tight," said Megan.

The girl did get surgery on her leg and is expected to make a full recovery.

Her family plans to throw a party to celebrate Megan’s quick-thinking later this summer.

