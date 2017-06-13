'Hunger Games' helps save a life - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

'Hunger Games' helps save a life

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

GLOUCESTER, M.A. (WLNE) — You can learn a lot from books, and one 12-year-old Massachusetts girl used some smarts from the "Hunger Games" to help rescue her friend.

Megan Gething from Gloucester was playing in a marsh when one of her friends slipped and cut her leg open.

But Megan used techniques she learned from a chapter in the book to fashion a tourniquet.

She tied a pair of shorts around her friend's leg to slow blood loss.

“Catniss ties a tourniquet around it... so I grabbed her shorts and tied it around her leg..and I held it tight," said Megan.

The girl did get surgery on her leg and is expected to make a full recovery.

Her family plans to throw a party to celebrate Megan’s quick-thinking later this summer.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.