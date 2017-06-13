Defense rests in Michelle Carter manslaughter trial

By: News Staff

TAUNTON, M.A. (WLNE) —The defense rested their case in the landmark trial coerced suicide trial against Michelle Carter, and closing arguments are expected at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Carter was charged with involuntary manslaughter when she coaxed her high school boyfriend, Conrad Roy III of Fairhaven, Mass., to kill himself in 2014.

Michelle Carter, nor any member of her family, was called to the stand to testify in the case. Much of the defense's case relied on the testimony of Dr. Peter Breggin.

Breggin testified for over six hours on Monday and continued earlier this morning, saying Carter was "involuntarily intoxicated" by anti-depressants, and could not have formed conscious intent to assist Roy in ending his life.

Breggin is seen as a controversial psychologist for his view on prescription medications.

Breggin has never been board certified or practiced in a hospital. Assistant District

Attorney Katie Rayburn hammered the doctor on his lack of experience working in a hospital and certification, even quoting one of his own books to him.

When closing arguments are made at 2:30 p.m., a judge will decide if Carter is guilty of involuntary manslaughter for her role in Roy's death.

