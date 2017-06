By: News Staff

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) – Six people were rescued from a boat off of Oakland Beach in Warwick at approximately 1:15 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The Warwick Fire Department brought the six people to shore after receiving a call that a boat was taking on water.

No injuries were reported.

