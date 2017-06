By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Daniel Levasseur, 36, of Pawtucket, has been arrested for the June 8th handbag robbery on Bayard Street.

Levasseur was driving the vehicle in which Justin Rose fled the scene of the robbery in.

Rose is charged with 1st degree robbery for robbing an elderly woman of her handbag.

