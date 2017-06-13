UPDATE: Young boy struck by car in Pawtucket in stable condition

By: News Staff

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) – An 11-year-old boy who was sent to the hospital Tuesday afternoon, after being struck by a car while crossing Robinson Avenue in Pawtucket, was declared stable condition at Hasbro Children's Hospital later that night.

The driver of the car, said to be in her 60's, crashed into an East Side Travel Agency building around 3pm after striking the boy. He landed on the opposite side of Newport Avenue, crossing four lanes of traffic.

"It was one of her friends that she plays with," said Pawtucket resident Tracy Rost, referring to her daughter Harmony. "He was coming home from school and a lady came speeding down the road and hit him, as far as I heard."

"I'm trying to be positive," said Harmony Rost on scene with her mother.

According to Pawtucket Police, no one inside the building was hurt.

One neighborhood resident told ABC6 News speeding in the area is common, yet dangerous with the high density of school children that live nearby. "With all of the kids in the area they should be aware of their surroundings and slow it down," said Peter Walmsley. "There's kids up and down this road all afternoon."

The driver was extricated from her vehicle by the Pawtucket Fire Department and was transported to Rhode Island Hospital. She is also in stable condition and does not have serious injuries.

Pawtucket Police said in a release that if the driver does face charges, they will be named after the investigation is complete.

