Family buys bus stop ads in hopes of finding missing dog

CHARLESTOWN, R.I. – A Charlestown family is going to great lengths to find their missing dog.

The Fehrmann family bought ads at bus stops all across the state, offering a hefty reward for Maggie’s safe return.

Maggie is a three-year-old Shetland Sheep Dog. Her family has had her since she was a puppy.

Maggie went missing the night of April 1. Susie Fehrmann believes she was stolen. She says a friend’s search dog confirmed her suspicions.

"We kept saying something doesn't add up,” Fehrmann said. “She wouldn't leave us, not at dinner time."

The family decided for this unique search approach in hopes of reaching more people beyond flyers and social media, so they bought 25 ads at bus shelters across Rhode Island. They set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for this expense. The Fehrmann’s are offering a $2,500 reward, no questions asked.

The ads went up last Monday. "If it was a child, you'd do that," explained Fehrmann.

And that’s just what Fehrmann considers her – her four-legged daughter. Mags comforted Fehrmann’s mother in her final days and served as a companion to her youngest son, who has epilepsy. "She helped everybody," said Fehrmann.

Now Fehrmann is hoping these ads will help Maggie come back home.

"Somebody out there knows something,” she said. “We don't know who took her…She deserves to be back home with her family."

