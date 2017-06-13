Body of 19-year-old recovered from Georgiaville Pond after drowning

By: News Staff

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) – The body of a 19-year-old male has been recovered after he drowned in the Georgiaville Pond in Smithfield Tuesday night.

Crews searched the water for a little less than two hours before recovering the body at approximately 9:45 p.m.

The 19-year-old was out swimming with friends and was pulled under the water after struggling to get to shore.

The deputy fire chief said the teen began struggling about 150 feet from an island across the pond.

"Upon arrival of companies, they were informed by other companies that their friend was trying to swim back to the main land to an island. He began to get tired and he subsequently went down."

Locals tell ABC6 that the pond is notoriously dangerous for swimmers.

They added that many people try swimming to the main island but can’t make it.

The area where this teen drowned is restricted to swimming.

A similar incident in 2015 happened when a 19-year-old drowned at Georgiaville Pond.

The 19-year-old in this case has not yet been identified.

