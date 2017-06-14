6 confirmed dead after 27-story apartment building goes up in flames overnight in London

By: News Staff

LONDON, U.K. (WLNE) – Metropolitan Police confirm 6 people have died after flames engulfed a 27-story high rise apartment in London Tuesday night.

Police expect the death toll to rise during what they say is a complex recovery operation.

The fire broke out overnight Tuesday, engulfing the entire building within an hour.

Over 200 firefighters responded to the scene, and 50 have been hospitalized so far.

Residents say there were signs many were still trapped inside with makeshift ropes seen hanging from windows.

Police have been encouraging residents to get back, fearing the building will collapse.

This story will be updated when we receive more information.

