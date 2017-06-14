Rhode Island knife factory to be transformed into housing - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Rhode Island knife factory to be transformed into housing

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – A derelict former Rhode Island knife factory is being transformed into loft apartments that officials say could help revitalize a Providence neighborhood.

Gov. Gina Raimondo and Mayor Jorge Elorza, both Democrats, attended a Tuesday groundbreaking for the $22.5 million project to convert the former Imperial Knife Company building into housing. Fifty-four of the 60 units will be reserved for lower-income households.

Tax credits and government subsidies are helping to finance the redevelopment.

The large brick building in the city's Olneyville neighborhood was constructed in 1923 as a wool production facility for the Rochambeau Worsted Company. It was later used to make knives from the 1950s until 1987. It's been vacant for a decade.

Boston-based developer Trinity Financial has already begun construction. It's expected to be completed by fall 2018.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.