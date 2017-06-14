Another traffic pattern change on the Newport Pell Bridge

By Bianca Buono

The Newport Pell Bridge is undergoing another traffic pattern change. Construction on the bridge has been going on for two weeks. Crews have finished up work on the westbound lanes of the bridge on the Newport side. Now, the eastbound lanes are closed and drivers will be funneled into the recently opened westbound lanes.

There is still only one lane open in each direction on the Newport side of the bridge.

The lane closures are part of an $8.1 million deck repair project. Officials say when the project first began two weeks ago, delays reached as high as an hour and a half. Drivers have since adjusted to the construction and the average delay dropped below thirty minutes.

Officials warn that this latest traffic pattern change along with warmer temperatures could bring delays back up.

All lanes are set to reopen on June 29th until mid-September to avoid impacting the height of tourist season.

