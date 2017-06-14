Rhode Island state leaders respond to Virginia shooting

By: News Staff

ALEXANDRIA, V.A. (WLNE) – A congressman and three others were shot this morning in an ambush at a Virginia baseball field Wednesday morning.

President Trump said Wednesday afternoon that the shooter has died.

Five people were shot including the gunman.

A group from Congress was practicing for their annual charity baseball game when the gunman opened fire.

Congressman Steve Scalise, the House Majority Whip from Louisiana, was shot in the hip and is in stable condition.

Two Capitol Police officers are also recovering from gun shot wounds.

A congressional staff member is also in stable condition.

The news of the shooting cast a dark cloud over Capitol Hill Wednesday, and lawmakers are in shock over the incident.

Congressman Langevin described Congressman Scalise as a colleague and friend, saying they’d always see eye to eye despite their differing political views.

ABC6 also caught up with Governor Raimondo about the ambush attack.

"What happened today was just a terrible tragedy. Bring this deranged individual to justice. It shakes you to the core to think you could be out on a beautiful Wednesday morning in a field in a suburban neighborhood in broad daylight and have this happen … and right now my heart goes out to him and I just wish him the strength to recover,” stated Raimondo.

Additional security presence on Capitol Hill was apparent Wednesday.

Massachusetts is also deploying additional security at their capitol buildings.

