Courtesy of the Dartmouth Police Department

DARTMOUTH, M.A. (WLNE) — Dartmouth Police worked to free a woman who was trapped inside her vehicle after it rolled over Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to Reed Road around 2:00 p.m., for the report of a single rollover.

The occupant, identified as a woman from Westport, sustained minor injuries.

