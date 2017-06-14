RI congressional delegation reacts to Va. shooting

By: Rebecca Turco

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNE) – The news of the shooting during practice for a congressional baseball game in Alexandria, Virginia cast a cloud over Capitol Hill.

"This is a senseless and tragic act of violence," Sen. Jack Reed (D-RI) told ABC6 News. “It’s a very somber mood today.”

What should have been a light-hearted practice for a charity congressional baseball game took a dark turn. "I pray for a quick recovery for all of them," Rep. Jim Langevin (D-RI) said.

Langevin has always appreciated attending the game. "It's one of those rare moments of levity and bipartisanship where members come together and they're all in good fun for a good cause,” he explained. “It's a terrible shame that someone, who for whatever twisted reasons, came out and targeted members of congress and staff and others."

Langevin joined members of the House and Senate at an emergency briefing after the attack. "The security situation around here is a bit more tense," he said.

Amidst the investigation, the focus is security. "We are in a situation now where we have to analyze what took place and what steps we can take to prevent it from happening in the future," said Reed.

