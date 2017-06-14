Former Rep. Paulmbo faces judge, pleads not guilty - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Former Rep. Paulmbo faces judge, pleads not guilty

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R. I. (WLNE) — Former Rhode Island Representative Peter Palumbo plead not guilty during his arraignment Wednesday morning.

He faced a judge on three counts, including embezzlement and filing false documents charges.

An audit found Palumbo could not account for $60,000 in campaign funds, for which he could face up to ten years in prison.

Prosecutors say he embezzled funds from the "Friends of Peter Palumbo Campaign" finance account.

He was also fined for a beach contract that was deemed in violation with the State's Ethics Code.

Prosecutors claimed Palumbo stood to profit off that state contract he bid on back in 2014.

