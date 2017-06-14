Young boy rushed to hospital after falling from 3rd story porch

A young boy was rushed to Hasbro Children’s Hospital on Wednesday after falling from a third story porch on Wood Avenue in Woonsocket.

Police say the boy was 8 years old.

"I heard a big loud noise so I looked out the window when I heard the noise and I see a kid on the floor with blood coming out of his head,” said Laura Rivera.

Rivera tells ABC 6 she immediately jumped into action calling 911 and instructing the boy not to move.

"I put my hand on his chest. I didn't know where to hold him and I just said don't worry hunn you're ok, you got some bruises and some scratches but everything's gonna be ok,” said Rivera.

The boy's Aunt shaken the accident. Telling us she never thought anything like this could happen.

Witnesses say it was very quick.

Rivera explains her understanding is that the boy did slow his fall slightly when he hit the second story on his way to the ground.

"He hit it so it kind of slowed his fall and then he held on to the wires for a little bit but he couldn't hang for too long, he let go and he came down head first,” said Rivera.

We're told the boy was conscious and alert.

Police are now investigating whether the fall was due to a faulty railing.

"He was talking but he was swollen. He had a lot of scratches on his face. I never thought I would see something like that,” said Rivera.

The City of Woonsocket building inspector was contacted.

The case remains under investigation.

