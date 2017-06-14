Rear-facing car seat bill heads to Raimondo's desk

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Toddlers in Rhode Island would have to ride in rear-facing car seats under a proposal now moving to the desk of Gov. Gina Raimondo.

Both chambers of the General Assembly voted Wednesday to send the legislation to the Democratic governor.

If signed into law, it would require car seats to face backward for all children until they're 2 years old.

Advocates say facing children toward the back of the vehicle dramatically lowers their risk of death or serious injury during crashes.

The state already requires children under age 8 to sit in a back seat using a federally-approved child restraint system such as a booster seat.

But rear-facing car seats for the youngest children are only a recommendation, not a requirement.

