Bristol observes Flag Day, kick-starting Fourth Of July celebrations

BRISTOL, RI – Bristolians raised the American flag high in the sky Wednesday night at the annual Flag Day celebration on the town common. The young and old gathered by the gazebo to honor freedom and kick-start the town's traditional Fourth of July celebrations.

Dancers opened the event, followed by speeches by many on the Fourth of July Committee. Children also sang traditional American songs.

"Its really cool. Its great to know that we have people supporting our country,” said Lisie O’Hara, of Portsmouth.