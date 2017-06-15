Revs Blank Rhinos in U.S. Open Cup Game at Providence College

Revs news release...
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The New England Revolution opened the 2017 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup with a decisive 3-0 win against the Rochester Rhinos at Providence College's Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium on Wednesday evening. With the win, New England advances to the Round of 16 with the opponent, location, date, and time of the next match to be determined by U.S. Soccer on Thursday, June 15.
After Rochester lost defender Joseph Farrell to ejection following a second yellow card, forward Teal Bunbury, who paced the team in goals during its run to the 2016 U.S. Open Cup Final, opened the scoring in the 40th minute on a penalty kick. Midfielder Zachary Herivaux drew the foul that led to the penalty kick by gaining position in front of a Rhinos defender near the six-yard box.
New England would quickly capitalize on its man advantage on the other side of halftime. Defender Donnie Smith doubled the Revolution's lead in the 50th minute, securing the first goal of his professional career on a long-distance header from a Daigo Kobayashi corner kick. Just one minute later, Herivaux scored the team's third goal of the evening, cleaning up a rebound after Femi Hollinger-Janzen's initial bid was denied by Rhinos goalkeeper Tomas Gomez.
Midfielder Diego Fagundez made club history when he entered the match as a second-half substitute, becoming the Revolution's all-time leader in U.S. Open Cup appearances with 13. He passed current Head Coach Jay Heaps, Andy Dorman, and defender Chris Tierney, who all own 12 Open Cup appearances.
New England returns to action on June 17 when the club hosts the Chicago Fire at Gillette Stadium. The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast locally on CSN New England, where Brad Feldman, Paul Mariner, and Naoko Funayama will be on the call. Fans can also listen on the radio in English on 98.5 The Sports Hub and in Portuguese on 1570 WMVX Nossa Radio.
New England Revolution 3, Rochester Rhinos 0
June 14, 2017 – Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium (Providence, R.I.)
Revolution defeat Rochester Rhinos, 3-0, Advance to U.S. Open Cup Round of 16
Bunbury Scores First Goal of 2017 on First-Half PK
Smith Notches First Professional Goal with Powerful Header
Herivaux Scores in Fourth Round for Second Consecutive Year
Fagundez Makes Revolution All-Time Leading 13th Open Cup Appearance
Herivaux, Smith Return from Loan for Open Cup Play
Revolution Play Mixture of Veterans, Younger Players
GAME CAPSULE
Referee: Henrik Karlsson
Assistant Referees: Claudio Badea (AR1), Amilcar Sicaju (AR2)
Fourth Official: Randall Kelley
Weather: 65 Degrees and Clear
Attendance: 1,663
Scoring Summary:
NE – Teal Bunbury 1 (Penalty Kick) 44'
NE – Donnie Smith 1 (Daigo Kobayashi 1) 50'
NE – Zachary Herivaux 1 (Unassisted) 51'
Misconduct Summary:
ROC – Joseph Farrell (Yellow Card – Unsporting Behavior) 24'
ROC – Joseph Farrell (Red Card – Unsporting Behavior) 40'
NE – London Woodberry (Yellow Card – Unsporting Behavior) 62'
New England Revolution: Brad Knighton; Donnie Smith, Josh Smith, London Woodberry, Andrew Farrell (Kelyn Rowe 61'); Scott Caldwell © (Gershon Koffie 61'); Femi Hollinger-Janzen, Daigo Kobayashi (Diego Fagundez 73'), Zachary Herivaux, Teal Bunbury; Brian Wright
Substitutes Not Used: Matt Turner, Benjamin Angoua, Lee Nguyen, Juan Agudelo
Rochester Rhinos: Tomas Gomez; Ryan Felix, Joseph Farrell, Todd Pratzner, Jordan Dover; Sofiane Tergou, Wal Fall, Ryan James (Bradley Kamdem Fewo 61'), Brandon Beresford (Stefan Defregger 61'); Kenardo Forbes © (Michael Garzi 73'), Darius Madison
Substitutes Not Used: Jochen Graf, Jalen Brown, Samuel Edoung-Biyo, Dan Lynd
