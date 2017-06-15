Revs Blank Rhinos in U.S. Open Cup Game at Providence College

Revs news release...

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The New England Revolution opened the 2017 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup with a decisive 3-0 win against the Rochester Rhinos at Providence College's Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium on Wednesday evening. With the win, New England advances to the Round of 16 with the opponent, location, date, and time of the next match to be determined by U.S. Soccer on Thursday, June 15.

After Rochester lost defender Joseph Farrell to ejection following a second yellow card, forward Teal Bunbury, who paced the team in goals during its run to the 2016 U.S. Open Cup Final, opened the scoring in the 40th minute on a penalty kick. Midfielder Zachary Herivaux drew the foul that led to the penalty kick by gaining position in front of a Rhinos defender near the six-yard box.

New England would quickly capitalize on its man advantage on the other side of halftime. Defender Donnie Smith doubled the Revolution's lead in the 50th minute, securing the first goal of his professional career on a long-distance header from a Daigo Kobayashi corner kick. Just one minute later, Herivaux scored the team's third goal of the evening, cleaning up a rebound after Femi Hollinger-Janzen's initial bid was denied by Rhinos goalkeeper Tomas Gomez.

Midfielder Diego Fagundez made club history when he entered the match as a second-half substitute, becoming the Revolution's all-time leader in U.S. Open Cup appearances with 13. He passed current Head Coach Jay Heaps, Andy Dorman, and defender Chris Tierney, who all own 12 Open Cup appearances.

New England returns to action on June 17 when the club hosts the Chicago Fire at Gillette Stadium. The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast locally on CSN New England, where Brad Feldman, Paul Mariner, and Naoko Funayama will be on the call. Fans can also listen on the radio in English on 98.5 The Sports Hub and in Portuguese on 1570 WMVX Nossa Radio.

New England Revolution 3, Rochester Rhinos 0

June 14, 2017 – Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium (Providence, R.I.)

With the win, New England remains unbeaten in seven all-time meetings with Rochester. The Revs are now 5-0-2 against the Rhinos, with all games occurring in U.S. Open Cup play, and are now 3-0-1 when hosting Rochester.

The draw to determine the location, date, time, and opponent for the Revolution's Round of 16 match will occur on Thursday, June 15.

Bunbury Scores First Goal of 2017 on First-Half PK

opened his 2017 account across all competitions by converting a penalty opportunity in the 44 minute of tonight's contest. Bunbury is building off his 2016 Open Cup goal scoring form, which saw the forward record a team-high three goals over the course of the competition.

Smith Notches First Professional Goal with Powerful Header

registered his first goal as a Revolution player when he headed home a corner in the 50 minute of action. Smith has spent time on loan this season with the Charlotte Independence (USL), where he has made four starts to date.

The Matthews, N.C. native has now started six career U.S. Open Cup games with the Revolution.

Herivaux Scores in Fourth Round for Second Consecutive Year

recorded his second career Open Cup goal and first Revolution goal of the season when he scored on a rebound in the 51 minute. The goal was Herivaux's second of 2017 across all competitions, as he recorded one goal while on loan with San Antonio FC (USL). Herivaux recorded the Revolution's game-winning goal in the Fourth Round of the 2016 U.S. Open Cup, when he scored the latest game-winning goal in club history (103') to defeat the Carolina RailHawks, 1-0.

Fagundez Makes Revolution All-Time Leading 13th Open Cup Appearance

minute of tonight's match, midfielder surpassed Andy Dorman, Jay Heaps, and for the most games played in club history in the U.S. Open Cup with 13. Heaps was a member of all three Revolution teams that advanced to the Open Cup final, starting four games for the cup-winning team in 2007 and serving as head coach for the 2016 squad that reached the championship game.

Herivaux, Smith Return from Loan for Open Cup Play

and defender returned to the Revolution from their respective loan stints ahead of New England's run in the 2017 U.S. Open Cup. Herivaux returned from San Antonio FC (USL) where he has made five appearances, including two starts, and scored one goal to date.

Smith is back in New England from the Charlotte Independence (USL) where he has made four starts this season, playing 90 minutes in each appearance.

Revolution Play Mixture of Veterans, Younger Players

The Revolution starting lineup included three players that have started at least five games this season in defenders Andrew Farrell and Josh Smith , and midfielder Scott Caldwell .

and , and midfielder . Forward Brian Wright made his debut across all competitions for the Revolution in tonight's match. New England's first selection (20th overall) in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft started and played 90 minutes at forward in tonight's contest. Wright made his professional debut with the Tulsa Roughnecks (USL) earlier this season.

GAME CAPSULE

Referee: Henrik Karlsson

Assistant Referees: Claudio Badea (AR1), Amilcar Sicaju (AR2)

Fourth Official: Randall Kelley

Weather: 65 Degrees and Clear

Attendance: 1,663

Scoring Summary:

NE – Teal Bunbury 1 (Penalty Kick) 44'

NE – Donnie Smith 1 (Daigo Kobayashi 1) 50'

NE – Zachary Herivaux 1 (Unassisted) 51'

Misconduct Summary:

ROC – Joseph Farrell (Yellow Card – Unsporting Behavior) 24'

ROC – Joseph Farrell (Red Card – Unsporting Behavior) 40'

NE – London Woodberry (Yellow Card – Unsporting Behavior) 62'

New England Revolution: Brad Knighton; Donnie Smith, Josh Smith, London Woodberry, Andrew Farrell (Kelyn Rowe 61'); Scott Caldwell © (Gershon Koffie 61'); Femi Hollinger-Janzen, Daigo Kobayashi (Diego Fagundez 73'), Zachary Herivaux, Teal Bunbury; Brian Wright

Substitutes Not Used: Matt Turner, Benjamin Angoua, Lee Nguyen, Juan Agudelo

Rochester Rhinos: Tomas Gomez; Ryan Felix, Joseph Farrell, Todd Pratzner, Jordan Dover; Sofiane Tergou, Wal Fall, Ryan James (Bradley Kamdem Fewo 61'), Brandon Beresford (Stefan Defregger 61'); Kenardo Forbes © (Michael Garzi 73'), Darius Madison

Substitutes Not Used: Jochen Graf, Jalen Brown, Samuel Edoung-Biyo, Dan Lynd