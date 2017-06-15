Syracuse Rallies to Beat PawSox for First time in 11-games

PawSox news release...

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Bryce Brentz blasted the Pawtucket Red Sox to an early lead, but the Syracuse Chiefs overcame a four-run deficit and topped the PawSox, 7-6, on Wednesday night at NBT Bank Stadium.

Pawtucket (32-29) built a 5-1 fifth-inning lead, but the Chiefs (20-41) used a three-run sixth and a three-run eighth to nab the win in the third meeting of the four-game set. Pawtucket, which had won 10 consecutive games over Syracuse, had won 16 of its last 20 overall (including eight of the previous nine).

Brentz went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and his team-leading 12th home run of the season. After reaching what he acknowledged was “rock bottom” offensively during a late-May road trip, Brentz added a toe tap to his swing. Quite simply, since implementing that adjustment May 23, Brentz has been one of the very best hitters in the league. Entering Wednesday, Brentz ranked second in OPS (1.180), second in slugging percentage (.710) and third in on-base percentage (.470) during that stretch.

PawSox right fielder Brian Bogusevic (3-for-4) recorded his first three-hit game of the season, while second baseman Mike Miller (3-for-4) continued his hot stretch. With a pair of doubles, designated hitter Rusney Castillo extended his hitting streak to 11 games, tied for the longest by any Pawtucket player this season.

Fresh off a nine-inning shutout in his last outing, PawSox starter Shawn Haviland ceded four runs (three earned) on just three hits but five walks in 5.1 innings. The 31-year old right-hander didn’t allow a hit until there were two outs in the bottom of the fourth. Relievers Ty Buttrey (1.2 IP, 2 R) and Kyle Martin (L, 0-3; 1 IP, 1 R) combined for four walks.

Pawtucket tagged Syracuse starter A.J. Cole for five runs on eight hits and a walk in five innings. Chiefs top prospect Erick Fedde (W, 1-0) allowed a run on three hits in the eighth in his Triple-A debut but earned the win. Right-hander Wander Suero (S, 1) picked up the save.

PawSox center fielder Steve Selsky started the second with a single and moved to third on a groundout and an infield single. He then handed Pawtucket a 1-0 lead when he scored on a sacrifice fly from third baseman Matt Dominguez.

Brentz scalded a double off the center-field wall to begin the fourth and later came in to score on an RBI groundout from Bogusevic, pushing the lead to 2-0. Dominguez then laced an RBI single into left-center to reel in catcher Blake Swihart.

The Chiefs grabbed a run in the home half of the fourth. After working a pair of two-out walks, catcher Jhonatan Solano rolled an RBI single up the middle to trim the gap to 3-1.

In the fifth, Brentz rocketed a line-drive, two-run home run to right field to make it 5-1.

Syracuse sliced the deficit to 5-3 in the bottom of the sixth when center fielder Andrew Stevenson tagged a two-run triple to right-center to chase Haviland. The Chiefs then made it a one-run game on a hard-hit ball to short that was ruled an error on Pawtucket’s Ryan Court.

Castillo forged some breathing room in the eighth when he golfed an RBI double off the left-field wall to score Miller from first, making it 6-4.

The Chiefs, however, pulled within one again, 6-5, in the bottom of the eighth thanks to a Solano RBI single sprayed to right. Syracuse then loaded the bases, and first baseman Brandon Snyder delivered a decisive two-run double to deep center to vault the Chiefs ahead 7-6.

Pawtucket concludes its four-game series at Syracuse on Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Pawtucket left-hander Jalen Beeks (1-1, 3.75) is scheduled to oppose Chiefs righty Sean O’Sullivan (0-0, 3.00)