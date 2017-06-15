Brown Teammates Christian Taugner and Rob Henry Both Drafted by Brewers

Brown news release...

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Senior right-handed pitcher Christian Taugner (Roselle, Ill.) and senior outfielder Rob Henry (Cranston, R.I.) of the Brown University baseball team were both selected by the Milwaukee Brewers on the third day of the 2017 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft.

Brown landed multiple selections in the same draft for the first time since 2005, when Matthew Kutler and Eric Larson were picked in the 22nd and 44th rounds, respectively.

Taugner, who was taken in the 37th round (1,104 overall), has led the program’s weekend rotation since his freshman campaign and earned Second Team All-Ivy honors this past season. He ranked second in the Ivy League with a 2.65 earned run average during the league season and also picked up four overall wins with five complete games. He surrendered just 12 walks in 60.0 innings as a senior and finished with a 2.64 career ERA.

Henry, who was selected in the 39th round (1,164 overall), has been the team’s center fielder the last four seasons. He was a unanimous first team selection as a senior and earned all-league honors for the second time in his career. The Rhode Island native hit for a .390 clip during league play and paced the Bears in overall runs scored (31), triples (5) and stolen bases (9). He also put together a 31-game reached base streak during the season as the team's leadoff hitter and finished with 176 career hits.

Brown now has three draft selections in the last two years after Austin French was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2016 MLB Draft.