'Nibbles Woodaway' gets his fresh paint job

By Alana Cerrone

For almost two weeks, Nibbles Woodaway has sat atop the Big Blue Bug Solutions building –vandalized with graffiti.

But he's finally getting his much-deserved makeover.

He's been washed and prepped and is ready for a brand new coat of his iconic blue paint.

"Same color as last time - it's a custom color – Big Blue Bug Color!"

The paint and materials were actually donated by Sherwin-Williams. That's just a portion of the community support the company says it feels so grateful for.

"We can’t thank them enough - the people that have taken the time to Tweet to put it on Facebook to email us, to call, it’s just been amazing expressing their concern and in some cases their outrage."

And outraged they should be. Nibbles has been around for 40 years and has never been vandalized - until two weeks ago, when someone tagged him. That paint can't be removed, but to protect Nibbles in the future, he's getting a special anti-graffiti coating.

"If this ever happens again it's easily washed off."

And it's only the best for Nibbles - he's getting a paint job from the same guys who painted the famed Patriots Super Bowl ring mural in Wakefield.

For Dennis Moffitt Painting, this is a pretty special project, too.

"It’s been a whirlwind the past couple days everybody says ‘You better do a good job!’ So a lot of pressure right now everybody’s honking on the way by. I’m excited about getting to work and getting this thing taken care of."

The crew has a couple of days of work ahead of them.

As for the investigation, the company says police have some persons of interest but no arrests yet.

