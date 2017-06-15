BREAKING: Providence Police seek man wanted in connection to vandalism of Big Blue Bug

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Providence Police Department is seeking assistance locating the suspect wanted in connection for vandalizing the Big Blue Bug.

Sources told ABC6 News there is an active arrest warrant for 25-year-old Nathan Beaumier, of Providence, who is wanted in connection for tagging ‘Nibbles Woodaway’ with graffiti on the evening of June 4th.

Beaumier is believed to be one of the suspects, authorities say.

“This investigation is ongoing and detectives are actively looking into additional suspect(s) in this case,” Providence Police noted in a press release.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Nathan Beaumier is asked to contact the Providence Police Department at: 401-272-3121 and ask for Detective Kenneth Court or Detective Sergeant William Dwyer.

