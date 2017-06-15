Search for Berkley man continues 1 week after he went missing

By: Chloe Leshner

cleshner@abc6.com

@Cleshnerabc6

BERKLEY, Mass. -- Berkley police remain optimistic 1 week into the search for a missing man. A man with developmental disabilities has been missing since last Wednesday and authorities say they haven't found a sign of him yet

The search for Donald Flint has wrapped up its 8th day, crews started looking through the wooded area near Flint's home at 4:30 this morning with search dogs.

Search teams are not giving up hope, venturing into the woods off of Paddelford Street another day. After a week, still optimistic they could find Donald Flint alive.

"We've had decent weather minimal rain the computer model with percentages show that he could still survive this," says Captain Scott Labonte with Berkley PD.

Plenty of resources have been brought in, at least 100 officers have been searching on foot, several others on ATVs and search dogs trained to find living people have been in and out of the woods. But still, not a single trace of Flint has been discovered

"We believe he's in this area but we're not ruling anything out," says Labonte.

Flint is known around town for walking these woods but neighbors say he never went far.

"He was always in this parking lot riding this lawn mower waving just a friendly, nice guy," says Linette Neas.

Flint's mom, who has been cooperating with police, checks in frequently and several neighbors stop by to check for updates and drop off food and supplies for crews. All hopeful for a safe return.

"I just hope they find him, I hope they find him safe and I hope tomorrow I drive by and he waves," says Neas.

The heat has become an issue, causing crews to wrap up earlier than they'd like. But the chief says the search has become personal and many officers go out on a final search, even after they were told to go home.

Crews will be back out Thursday morning.

