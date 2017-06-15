New Bedford Dog Park Breaks Ground

By: News Staff

NEW BEDFORD M.A. (WLNE) – On Thursday New Bedford City officials broke ground on their newest em-bark-ment, the Captain Jack Peterson Memorial Dog Park.

The creation of a dog park in the City has been a “long time desire” for the New Bedford community who has asked for an “enclosed area safe for canines to play, socialize, and learn off-leash.”

Mayor John Mitchell is optimistic in what the new dog park will bring to the community saying that it “will add a fun space for residents, visitors and their dogs to enjoy.”

The new park will include two play areas, canine agility elements, a dog water station/fountain, and more.

The dog park will also include a swipe card access system which will only allow in dog owners whose four-legged friends are neutered, licensed, and up to date on all vaccinations. The swipe card will also come with an annual cost to the city.

The $245,000 project is located on Hathaway Boulevard between Greenwood Street and Ruggles Street and is being entirely funded by a grant from the Stanton Foundation.

