Fall River Police wish students a safe and happy summer

FALL RIVER M.A. (WLNE) —Students at Atlantis Charter School received a safe summer send-off from their local police department Thursday morning.

Officers from the Fall River Police Department showed up to wish the students, ranging from kindergarten to fourth grade, a happy last day of school, and a fun summer.

The goal is to foster a positive and trusting relationship with police.

This is the second time officers have gone to Atlantis with the same goal.

Last time they surprised them with a ‘High Five Friday’; starting the kids' day off right with a high five as they headed into class.

This is one of several planned events between the school and the Fall River Police Department.

