Sale Tosses Gem, Sox Offense Disappears In 1-0 Loss To Phillies

By AARON BRACY

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Pinch-hitter Ty Kelly doubled home the only run in the eighth inning of a pitchers' duel between Philadelphia's Nick Pivetta and Boston's Chris Sale to lead the Phillies to a 1-0 victory over the Red Sox on Thursday night.

Sale (8-3) was cruising until a one-out single by Andrew Knapp set the stage for Kelly's game-winning hit that ended the Phillies' eight-game losing streak. Kelly lined a slider into the left-field corner. Andrew Benintendi's throw sailed over the cutoff man and was a tad late, allowing Knapp to score from first for the only run of the game.

Sale allowed four hits with 10 strikeouts, upping his major league-leading total to 136. It was his 44th career double-digit strikeout game and ninth this season.

Pat Neshek (2-1) pitched a scoreless inning of relief of Pivetta and Hector Neris earned his sixth save in seven tries with a scoreless ninth to help Philadelphia win its first interleague game of the season.



