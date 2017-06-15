Sale Tosses Gem, Sox Offense Disappears In 1-0 Loss To Phillies

By AARON BRACY
Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Pinch-hitter Ty Kelly doubled home the only run in the eighth inning of a pitchers' duel between Philadelphia's Nick Pivetta and Boston's Chris Sale to lead the Phillies to a 1-0 victory over the Red Sox on Thursday night.
Sale (8-3) was cruising until a one-out single by Andrew Knapp set the stage for Kelly's game-winning hit that ended the Phillies' eight-game losing streak. Kelly lined a slider into the left-field corner. Andrew Benintendi's throw sailed over the cutoff man and was a tad late, allowing Knapp to score from first for the only run of the game.
Sale allowed four hits with 10 strikeouts, upping his major league-leading total to 136. It was his 44th career double-digit strikeout game and ninth this season.
Pat Neshek (2-1) pitched a scoreless inning of relief of Pivetta and Hector Neris earned his sixth save in seven tries with a scoreless ninth to help Philadelphia win its first interleague game of the season.
