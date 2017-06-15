Sale Tosses Gem, Sox Offense Disappears In 1-0 Loss To Phillies - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Sale Tosses Gem, Sox Offense Disappears In 1-0 Loss To Phillies

Posted: Updated:

By AARON BRACY
Associated Press

       PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Pinch-hitter Ty Kelly doubled home the only run in the eighth inning of a pitchers' duel between Philadelphia's Nick Pivetta and Boston's Chris Sale to lead the Phillies to a 1-0 victory over the Red Sox on Thursday night.

        Sale (8-3) was cruising until a one-out single by Andrew Knapp set the stage for Kelly's game-winning hit that ended the Phillies' eight-game losing streak. Kelly lined a slider into the left-field corner. Andrew Benintendi's throw sailed over the cutoff man and was a tad late, allowing Knapp to score from first for the only run of the game.

        Sale allowed four hits with 10 strikeouts, upping his major league-leading total to 136. It was his 44th career double-digit strikeout game and ninth this season.

        Pat Neshek (2-1) pitched a scoreless inning of relief of Pivetta and Hector Neris earned his sixth save in seven tries with a scoreless ninth to help Philadelphia win its first interleague game of the season.
 
        AP-WF-06-16-17 0147GMT

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.