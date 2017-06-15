Castillo Homers Twice Thursday, PawSox Take Three Of Four From Syracuse

Pawtucket Red Sox Press Release

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Rusney Castillo drilled two home runs as part of a three-hit night and propelled the Pawtucket Red Sox to a 6-2 victory over the Syracuse Chiefs on a rainy Thursday night at NBT Bank Stadium.

On the strength of eight extra-base hits, including six doubles, Pawtucket (33-29) never trailed and topped the Chiefs (20-42) in the finale of the four-game set. The PawSox have now won 11 of their last 12 over Syracuse and nine of their last 11 overall.

With solo shots in the first and eighth innings, Castillo (3-for-4, 2 HR, 2B, 3 RBI) recorded Pawtucket’s third two-homer game of the season, joining Aneury Tavarez and Steve Selsky. Castillo extended his hitting streak to 12 games, the longest by a Pawtucket player this season, and raised his team-leading average to .295.

In his third Triple-A outing, PawSox starter Jalen Beeks (W, 2-1) pitched through rain during much of the night and worked 6.2 innings of two-run ball, yielding five hits and just one walk to go along with four strikeouts. Left-handed reliever Josh Smith (S, 1), who was added to the roster from Double-A Portland earlier in the day, followed with 2.1 hitless innings for the save.

Rehabbing Nationals reliever Sammy Solis started and allowed a run in the first inning before Sean O’Sullivan (L, 0-1), who pitched for the PawSox and Red Sox in 2016, allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks over the next 4.1 innings.

Three pitches into the ballgame, Castillo launched an opposite-field shot to right to make it 1-0 Pawtucket.

Syracuse tied the game in the bottom half of the first on a solo home run to straightaway center from first baseman and former Red Sox infielder Brandon Snyder.

In the fourth, Pawtucket third baseman Jantzen Witte tugged a one-out double into the left-field corner. Second baseman Deven Marrero, in his first game back in Pawtucket since being optioned from Boston, then clubbed an RBI double off the wall in center, pushing the PawSox back in front 2-1. Two batters later, catcher Dan Butler ripped an RBI single back through the box to plate Marrero.

Pawtucket stretched its advantage to 4-1 in the sixth when Castillo lofted a sacrifice fly to center and reeled in shortstop Mike Miller from third.

Syracuse cut back within two, 4-2, in the home half of the sixth when designated hitter Clint Robinson dropped a two-out RBI double into center to score Emmanuel Burriss.

Marrero doubled again in the top of the eighth, moved to third on a sacrifice bunt and scored on a sacrifice fly from Butler. Castillo then teed off on his second long ball of the game, extending the lead to 6-2.

Following the four-game road trip, Pawtucket returns to McCoy Stadium on Friday at 7:05 p.m. to start a four-game series with the Rochester Red Wings. Pawtucket right-hander Kyle Kendrick (2-3, 6.34) is scheduled to oppose Red Wings righty Adam Wilk (1-0, 4.38). Radio coverage on WHJJ (920 AM) and throughout the PawSox Radio Network begins with the PawSox Pre-Game Show at 6:35 p.m.

The seven-game homestand runs through Wednesday. Good seats are available, and fans can visit the McCoy Stadium box office, which is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m., and during all home games. Fans can also call (401) 724-7300 or log on to PawSox.com for tickets.