Red Sox Place Brian Johnson On 10-Day DL, Thornburg To Undergo Season-Ending Shoulder Surgery

Boston Red Sox Press Release

BOSTON, MA – Prior to tonight’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies, the Boston Red Sox made the following roster moves:

Left-handed pitcher Brian Johnson was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left shoulder impingement.

Right-handed pitcher Austin Maddox was selected to the active major league roster from Triple-A Pawtucket.

To make room for Maddox on the 40-man roster, left-handed pitcher Roenis Elias was transferred to the 60-day disabled list.

President of Baseball Operations David Dombrowski made the announcement.

Johnson, 26, was removed from last night’s game against the Phillies after allowing three earned runs on four hits in 2.2 innings. In four starts this season—all Red Sox wins—he is 2-0 with a 4.29 ERA (10 ER/21.0 IP), 17 strikeouts, and five walks. He threw 9.0 scoreless innings on May 27 against the Mariners, becoming the first Red Sox pitcher since Pedro Martinez to record a shutout in a Fenway Park debut. Johnson has also made eight starts for the PawSox in 2017, going 2-0 with a 2.72 ERA (14 ER/46.1 IP). Selected by the Red Sox as a supplemental-round selection (31st overall) in the 2012 June Draft, he is 31-22 with a 2.61 ERA (137 ER/471.2 IP) and 426 strikeouts in 93 career minor league starts, earning Red Sox Minor League Pitcher of the Year honors in 2014.

Maddox, who will wear number 64, is making his first career appearance on a major league roster. The 26-year-old right-hander is 1-1 with three saves and a 1.33 ERA (4 ER/27.0 IP) over 18 games between Double-A Portland and Triple-A Pawtucket this season. He has allowed only one earned run in his last 13.0 innings between the clubs, posting a 0.69 ERA and limiting hitters to a .196 batting average in that time. In 11 Grapefruit League appearances as a non-roster invitee this spring, the Florida native recorded a 2.31 ERA (3 ER/11.2 IP) and converted his only save opportunity. Over six professional seasons since being selected by the Red Sox in the third round of the 2012 June Draft, Maddox is 12-16 with 20 saves, a 4.22 ERA (112 ER/239.0 IP), and 201 strikeouts over 124 games, including 13 starts.

Elias, 28, began the season on the 10-day disabled list with a right oblique strain. He has appeared in one game this season, a rehab start for High-A Salem on May 7 vs. Winston-Salem. In 2016, the left-hander led Triple-A Pawtucket with a .667 winning percentage (10-5), posting a 3.60 ERA (50 ER/125.0 IP) and 113 strikeouts in 21 games (19 starts). He also made his Red Sox debut with three games (one start) over three stints at the major league level. Acquired in December 2015 via trade from the Seattle Mariners, the Cuban native has made 54 career major league appearances (50 starts) between Seattle (2014-15) and Boston, going 15-21 with a 4.21 ERA (134 ER/286.2 IP) and 243 strikeouts. In 94 minor league outings (89 starts), he is 37-27 with a 4.10 ERA (238 ER/522.0 IP) and 457 strikeouts.

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Red Sox announced today that right-handed pitcher Tyler Thornburg will undergo treatment for thoracic outlet syndrome in his right shoulder tomorrow, Friday, June 16. The procedure will be performed by Dr. Robert Thompson at the Barnes-Jewish Hospital, home of the Washington University School of Medicine Center for Thoracic Outlet Syndrome in St. Louis, MO.

Thornburg is anticipated to be ready for the 2018 season.