A tractor-trailer fire snarled traffic on 95 North in Attleboro for hours Friday morning.

The incident happened at Exit 5. Police closed the ramp to 95 North from 295, and moved traffic to just one lane, causing heavy delays during the rush-hour commute.

By 7:30, the ramp from 295 to 95 was re-opened, and traffic began to move northbound through two lanes.

At one point, traffic was backed up all the way to Exit 2.

