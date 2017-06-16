Missing East Providence Woman

Rita Rochon
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI (WLNE) – Police have issued a missing report for 70-year-old Rita Rochon.
Police say she was last seen on S Broadway in East Providence and is believed to be traveling on foot.
Officials described her as being a white female approximately 4’11 and weighing about 160 pounds. Additionally, she has brown hair and blue eyes.
Rita has early onset Alzheimer’s / Dementia and she is currently not on medication for it.
For any additional information please contact the East Providence Police Department at, 401-435-7600.
