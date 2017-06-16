Missing East Providence Woman

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

EAST PROVIDENCE, RI (WLNE) – Police have issued a missing report for 70-year-old Rita Rochon.

Police say she was last seen on S Broadway in East Providence and is believed to be traveling on foot.

Officials described her as being a white female approximately 4’11 and weighing about 160 pounds. Additionally, she has brown hair and blue eyes.

Rita has early onset Alzheimer’s / Dementia and she is currently not on medication for it.

For any additional information please contact the East Providence Police Department at, 401-435-7600.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017