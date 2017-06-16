Assistance sought in locating missing Fall River teen - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Assistance sought in locating missing Fall River teen

Courtesy of the Fall River Police Department Courtesy of the Fall River Police Department

FALL RIVER, M.A. (WLNE) — The Fall River Police Department announced on Friday that officers are seeking assistance locating a missing, and possibly endangered juvenile.

Authorities are searching for 14-year-old Jacob Dunmore, who was last seen leaving his home around 7:15am Friday morning in the area of King Philip Street.

Jacob is on medication for depression and mood issues, and there are concerns regarding his mental status.

The young man normally wears glasses, but police say he left without them Friday morning.

Anyone with information regarding Jacob’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Fall River Police Department at: 508-676-8511, and is asked to reference case 17-4099-OF.

