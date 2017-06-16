Ray Gallison Sentenced to 51 months in prison

By: Samantha Fenlon

Email: sfenlon@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Former House Finance chair Ray Gallison is heading to prison. A federal court judge sentenced him to 51 months behind bars on Friday.

Gallison was virtually emotionless as he learned his fate Friday afternoon; he stood with his arms clasped in front of him.

Although Gallison quickly apologized in court, he refused to elaborate on his way out the door.

Back in March he plead guilty to nine federal counts, including admitting to stealing nearly $680,000 from a dead man’s estate, and around $9,000 for a disabled person.

In court, Gallison spoke briefly saying that he would like to express how sorry he is and that he wants to apologize to the victims that he's affected and hurt.

Outside of court, however, he sprinted to his car and refused to answer questions from a group of reporters.

The prosecution called the former high powered politician a scoundrel.

"He stole for greed. It's that plain and simple," said Assistant US Attorney Bill Ferland.

The defense argued to the judge that Gallison should not be held to a hired standard because of his political career or law degree.

"The actual losses are zero because everything that was taken was returned," said Gallison's attorney Anthony Traini.

In addition to the four years and three months in prison, Gallison was sentenced to three years supervised release and a hundred hours of community service.

He is due to report to prison on July 10.

