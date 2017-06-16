Police seek whereabouts of elderly woman with Alzheimer's

Courtesy of the North Smithfield Police Department

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — North Smithfield Police are seeking assistance finding an 83-year-old missing woman with early onset Alzheimer's Disease.

Authorities are searching for Helen Harisenko, who was last seen Thursday morning at 10:00a.m. in Woonsocket.

Helen is described as a white female, standing at 5’5’’, and weighing around 120lbs, with blue eyes and white hair.

She was last seen wearing a blue sweater and black pants.

Police noted that she drives a 2009 Silver Chevy Impala with the RI plate number: AV676.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the North Smithfield Police Department at: 401-762-1212

