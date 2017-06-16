Police seek whereabouts of elderly woman with Alzheimer's - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Police seek whereabouts of elderly woman with Alzheimer's

Courtesy of the North Smithfield Police Department Courtesy of the North Smithfield Police Department

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — North Smithfield Police are seeking assistance finding an 83-year-old missing woman with early onset Alzheimer's Disease.

Authorities are searching for Helen Harisenko, who was last seen Thursday morning at 10:00a.m. in Woonsocket.

Helen is described as a white female, standing at 5’5’’, and weighing around 120lbs, with blue eyes and white hair.

She was last seen wearing a blue sweater and black pants.

Police noted that she drives a 2009 Silver Chevy Impala with the RI plate number: AV676.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the North Smithfield Police Department at: 401-762-1212

